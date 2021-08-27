 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Get a COVID vaccine despite what governor and legislature said
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Get a COVID vaccine despite what governor and legislature said

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Now that Pfizer is approved by the FDA, Montana legislators and our governor just might have regret that they outlawed vaccine mandates in Montana.

We are the only state that has a law against vaccine mandates. Forty-nine out of 50 states have the option to require vaccines. Montana doesn't. The only end run we have to save lives is missing in Montana.

I say, if you care enough for your kids aged less that 12 years, get a vaccine despite what our governor and legislature said. If you care about our health care system and don't want it to collapse, get a vaccine. If you care about keeping schools and businesses open, get a vaccine.

Michael East,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News