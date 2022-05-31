Letter to the editor: Get educated on bike safety

You can call me a fanatic bicyclist because biking is my primary transportation around town. I make my share of mistakes, but one fatal mistake I avoid is riding on sidewalks.

I remember too well the young skateboarder biking home on the sidewalk on Higgins Avenue after dark years ago and being killed in the crosswalk by a driver turning right who simply didn't see him. A recent cyclist fatality and Missoulian column (May 25) prompt this late response.

Cyclists on the sidewalk must behave as pedestrians: stop, listen, and look both ways at every intersection! If you're speeding along at 10 miles an hour, you're much safer on the street where drivers see you, pass you, and wait for you if they're going to make a turn.

Parents, please educate your children about riding safely on bike lanes and quiet streets, but if on the sidewalk, to stop look and listen before crossing. Also, be sure they have bright, reflective gear. All cyclists have a responsibility to be visible, especially at night, when lights are mandated.

Thank you to the majority of Missoula drivers who are aware and considerate of cyclists and accept an apologetic wave when we make mistakes. Remember, every bike commute is one less car on your road. Happy cycling!

Ethel MacDonald,

Missoula

