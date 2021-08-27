Letter to the editor: Get out of the business of war

Let's look back at the war in Afghanistan. This war was unneeded and a total mess. There is plenty of blame to go around for this war.

Let's go back to Oct. 7, 2001, when President George W. Bush sent troops into Afghanistan. Mr. Bush said, "This will be just a short war." That was 20 years ago.

Here are some facts about this war. 2,346 American military have lost there lives. Over 20,000 American military have been injured. Over 50,000 Afghanistan civilians have lost their lives. Many women and children.

The cost of this war has been 300 million dollars a day. Yes, 300 million a day for the past 20 years. Why?

This is what retired U.S. Army Major Richard Ojeda said about this war. "Two trillion dollars to train and equip the Afghanistan military over the past 20 years. They fell in a week. It was never about real training. It was about military contractors and corporations making big profits. I am numb. I am sure everyone who spent years there feels the same."

We also must remember that President Trump let the leader of the Taliban fighters out of prison even after objections from the Pentagon and the Afghanistan government. Mr. Trump also released. some 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison.