Letter to the editor: Get vaccinated

In the Sunday, Oct. 24, Missoulian, Sam Wilson notes possible staffing worries at medical and nursing facilities, saying some workers might quit if vaccines are mandated.

Unvaccinated workers quitting health care jobs sounds good to me. I left two health care positions during the pandemic. My choices to quit were influenced by stress and ongoing contact with unvaccinated colleagues. Unvaccinated coworkers make it scary to come to work, difficult to enjoy the company of colleagues, and may cause harm to patients. A vaccine mandate for health care workers would entice some of those of us who have quit back into the clinic.