Letter to the editor: Gianforte capable of running state?

Letter to the editor: Gianforte capable of running state?

I was appalled to read the article in the Wednesday, March 24 Missoulian regarding Greg Gianforte’s trapping a collared Yellowstone wolf (No. 1155) in February.

According to the Huff Post: “Gianforte, a lifetime member of the Montana Trapping Association, campaigned on gun rights and has made headlines over his hunting activities. He faced backlash during his 2017 run for Congress for illegally killing an elk in 2000 and for hunting prairie dogs with Donald Trump Jr. during Gianforte’s 2017 campaign.” 

My question is, if he is a lifetime member of the trapping association, he should have known about the certificate needed to trap, right? According to the Missoulian article, he got reprimanded by Fish, Wildlife and Parks because he did not have a certificate. Does that mean he’s been trapping illegally? Shouldn’t he know about the certificate? And if he doesn’t, what does that say about his capability and knowledge to run our great state of Montana as our governor?

I’m not a trapper, but I would think if a person trapped an animal illegally, that animal would be confiscated lock, stock and barrel? Gianforte was allowed to keep the skull and hide — gruesome.

Renee Valley,

Missoula

