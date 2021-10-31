 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Gianforte doesn't care about safety

Dear Gov. Greg Gianforte: Please make it illegal for me to dim (mask) my headlights when approaching oncoming traffic at night. I think you appreciate that common courtesy and consideration for others are no longer good things on the road (or anywhere, really).

I appreciate that once you act as I request, I will be able to blind my fellow drivers as I just leave my headlights on bright (unmasked) all the time. Thanks in advance for making it that public safety has no place in the rules of the road or in our daily, selfish lives.

John Cummings,

Missoula

