Letter to the editor: Gianforte dupes hunters

Gov. Greg Gianforte continues to push his agenda to hand the best hunting opportunity to rich buddies, while giving Montana hunters the shaft. Yet he keeps Montanans distracted with his constant push to kill more wolves and, next, grizzly bears.

It's a classic diversion tactic. Make people think you're on their side, then screw them over with something else. Gianforte's FWP director has assured Montanans that we would manage grizzly bears well after the federal government hands over the reins. But we know that's BS. Just look what they did to wolves, where after a decade of reasonable hunting they were slaughtered outside Yellowstone and quotas were driven way up around the state.