Letter to the editor: Gianforte failing to protect health

Gov. Greg Gianforte:
As predicted by epidemiologists across the United States, COVID-19 has mutated to a more virulent variant known as Delta. Other virulent variants are predicted to continue to emerge in the future.
You signed into law a ban on any private business in Montana mandating masks for its clients or customers. As a result, I can no longer patronize businesses where I am assured that everyone is wearing masks. Your law bans businesses from providing that security to me and to other customers. Further, it negatively impacts the health and well-being of business owners and their employees.
As a 75-year-old, fully vaccinated citizen in your state, I am vulnerable to breakthrough infections and wish to protect myself and others. If I am infected, I not only suffer the consequences of a potentially challenging illness with possible long-term effects, I also contribute to the further spread of Delta among my friends, family and unvaccinated children.
I hold you responsible for failing to protect my personal health and the health of the citizens of Montana.
Judith Reynolds,
Corvallis