Letter to the editor: Gianforte failing to protect health

Gov. Greg Gianforte:

As predicted by epidemiologists across the United States, COVID-19 has mutated to a more virulent variant known as Delta. Other virulent variants are predicted to continue to emerge in the future.

You signed into law a ban on any private business in Montana mandating masks for its clients or customers. As a result, I can no longer patronize businesses where I am assured that everyone is wearing masks. Your law bans businesses from providing that security to me and to other customers. Further, it negatively impacts the health and well-being of business owners and their employees.

As a 75-year-old, fully vaccinated citizen in your state, I am vulnerable to breakthrough infections and wish to protect myself and others. If I am infected, I not only suffer the consequences of a potentially challenging illness with possible long-term effects, I also contribute to the further spread of Delta among my friends, family and unvaccinated children.

I hold you responsible for failing to protect my personal health and the health of the citizens of Montana.

Judith Reynolds,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0