Letter to the editor: Gianforte has no regard for wildlife

Just when you think Governor Gianforte’s behavior can’t get any worse, it does. He has proven himself to be a heartless, sadistic trophy killer. He is not a hunter by any means — that would require at least some ethics and an ounce respect for wildlife. Calling it a “harvest” would be laughable if it weren’t so darn sad and tragic. He has no regard for the wildlife that belong to ALL of us, and who bring so many visitors to Montana. He brings shame to himself, to his enablers, and to our state. Disgusting.