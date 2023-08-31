Gov. Gianforte is hiding massive property tax increases behind one-time rebates and blocking our state’s most important conservation bill.

Montana property taxes increased by 43% this year. That’s $630 more per year. Meanwhile, Gov. Gianforte’s one-time tax rebate of $675 is getting headlines. This rebate was only possible due to federal COVID relief, and was strategically distributed right before property taxes rose dramatically.

SB442 would renew our largest wildlife conservation program: Habitat Montana. The Montana Outdoor Conservation Fund describes it as “our state’s best tool to protect critical wildlife habitat, maintain our traditional working lands, and provide public access to the outdoors.”

Republicans hold super-majorities in the state Legislature. SB442 passed the House 82-17, and the Senate 48-1, before Gov. Gianforte’s veto. Vetoes performed after the legislature adjourns are sent to representatives in the mail for an override vote, but this veto took place minutes before the legislature adjourned — and before they could vote to override it in person. This is being litigated.

Governor Gianforte has looked for procedural loopholes to skirt checks and balances and tried to trick voters into thinking they are recouping taxes instead of paying far more.

Let’s find someone better in 2024.

Jackson Crawford,

Missoula