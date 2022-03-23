 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Gianforte lacks hunter ethics

I happen to have been fortunate enough to have seen wolverines in nature several times in my lifetime. They’re a beautiful animal and greatly deserve protection and for us humans to leave them alone.

I advocate for not notifying Gov. Gianforte and his cult any information as to the location of any wolverine sightings anywhere in the continental United States. That individual and his ilk are a threat to all species that are threatened, endangered or just might find themselves in his gunsights. If he was introduced to hunter ethics in any form, it was a completely different book than what I learned out of.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

As I was strolling along 4th Street, by the now defunct Missoulian building, I skirted the construction blight flowing into the street where I…

