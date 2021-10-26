 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to do better

  • 0

I believe that public policy should be judged by its results — that includes crime, economic, and public health issues. The current big public health issue is the COVID pandemic, which is ravaging Montana due in no small part to this government's response to it.

Supporters of the Gianforte administration see no problem with how the governor is handling the issue; they say he's managing it better than other Democratic governors are (although a state-by-state comparison would prove otherwise).

So, let's say, for the sake of argument, the Democrats' approach to COVID hasn't resolved the issue in any meaningful way; is the Republican approach doing any better? What do the results say?

David Salet,

Arlee

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News