Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to do better

I believe that public policy should be judged by its results — that includes crime, economic, and public health issues. The current big public health issue is the COVID pandemic, which is ravaging Montana due in no small part to this government's response to it.

Supporters of the Gianforte administration see no problem with how the governor is handling the issue; they say he's managing it better than other Democratic governors are (although a state-by-state comparison would prove otherwise).

So, let's say, for the sake of argument, the Democrats' approach to COVID hasn't resolved the issue in any meaningful way; is the Republican approach doing any better? What do the results say?

David Salet,

Arlee

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0