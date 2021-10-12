Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to do his job

No problem here in Montana, Gov. Greg Gianforte. Daily new COVID infections are only up 2,000% in Montana since June.
Why not just go to the Texas-Mexican border and participate in a political stunt about border security which has no measurable effect on Montanans? You take this errant and misguided trip while simultaneously directing your administration to defend a bogus indefensible rule on mask use that is sharply criticized and labeled as misinformation by scientists, including 18 epidemiologists in the state Department of Public Health.
Do your job!
Jerome Connolly
Somers