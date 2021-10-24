Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to promote safety of every citizen

In the Oct. 17 Sunday Missoulian, the article addressing Montana’s regrettable role as the nation’s number-two state in per capita COVID-19 illnesses and deaths revealed Gov. Greg Gianforte's part in perpetrating this dreadful disease with the following hollow comment:

“As for whether his administration could be doing more to address the crisis, Gianforte responded, ‘We need to continue to encourage people to consider getting vaccinated.’ "

If our governor would acknowledge that Montana's escalating numbers of needless illnesses and deaths are due, significantly, to his non-committal or even adverse leadership, there could still be time to revise his stance, and then his response to a reporter’s similar question might read more like:

“In order to vanquish this deadly pandemic, every eligible citizen must be vaccinated.”

Pure and simple, there is no other way. People are needlessly dying. Our hospitals are overwhelmed, and our medical caregivers are exhausted.