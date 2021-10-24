 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to promote safety of every citizen
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to promote safety of every citizen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the Oct. 17 Sunday Missoulian, the article addressing Montana’s regrettable role as the nation’s number-two state in per capita COVID-19 illnesses and deaths revealed Gov. Greg Gianforte's part in perpetrating this dreadful disease with the following hollow comment:

“As for whether his administration could be doing more to address the crisis, Gianforte responded, ‘We need to continue to encourage people to consider getting vaccinated.’ "

If our governor would acknowledge that Montana's escalating numbers of needless illnesses and deaths are due, significantly, to his non-committal or even adverse leadership, there could still be time to revise his stance, and then his response to a reporter’s similar question might read more like:

“In order to vanquish this deadly pandemic, every eligible citizen must be vaccinated.”

Pure and simple, there is no other way. People are needlessly dying. Our hospitals are overwhelmed, and our medical caregivers are exhausted.

Without universal vaccinations, the planet would still be plagued with smallpox and polio.

Endangering lives is never well-advised. Please, sir, do not succumb to political expediency. Winking at the unvaccinated is proving deadly. Fulfill your constitutional duty to promote the safety and well-being of every citizen. Montanans’ lives depend on it.

Steven K. Hesla, 

Missoula 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News