Letter to the editor: Gianforte relying on 'innovation'

Now into our third week of 90+ degree weather, Gov. Greg Gianforte recently pulled Montana out of the U.S. Climate Alliance of western states tasked with mitigating the effects of global warming. His spokesperson suggested the governor believes “unleashing American innovation” is a sounder approach than regional cooperation in dealing with this so-called problem.

Much like his decision to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency in June when Montana is currently only 42% fully vaccinated against the virus. Here in Missoula County we are over 50%, which means that if you have been vaccinated, the person next to you in the checkout line probably hasn’t. Ravalli County is 38%, Mineral County 34%, Lake County 42% — I wonder where they do their shopping? And the more transmissible and more deadly Delta variant is rampant in at least 10% of U.S. states — where will they vacation?