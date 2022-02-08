Letter to the editor: Gianforte's climate record

The Billings Gazette’s editorial board recently published an opinion in the Missoulian titled, “Gianforte’s First Year as Governor.” Once staunch supporters, the Gazette listed the administration’s litany of failures but credited the governor for visiting Denton where a fire burned 22 square miles and 24 homes — in December. On the day the fire started, Denton was 30 degrees warmer than normal.

These kinds of disasters underline what’s missing from the Gazette’s report card. That is, Gianforte’s refusal to address climate change. Last year was Montana’s fourth-driest and sixth-warmest since 1895. Our rivers ran dry, farmers and ranchers faced severe drought, and our fire season was one of the most destructive and long-lasting.

What did the governor do? He pulled Montana out of the U.S. Climate Alliance, and made Montana the first state to completely eliminate its renewable energy standard. He signed dozens of laws that set Montana back decades in terms of our environment and clean energy future. The Gazette should not applaud the governor for being a cheerleader in Denton while he recklessly ignores how greenhouse gases are warming our planet and causing fires like Denton’s to become real risks to us all.

Anne Greene

Missoula

