Letter to the editor: Gianforte's FWP in shambles

Gov. Gianforte brought his vision of carnivore hatred and commercialization of the best wildlife resources in the country to his Fish, Wildlife & Parks department. What a sad state of affairs this once-respected agency has become, and what it will mean for the average Montana hunter, angler and wildlife lovers of all stripes. FWP under Gianforte has launched a war on wolves, with quotas that call for an all-out slaughter, and killing of the wolves around Yellowstone that have been studied for decades and provide tremendous value for wildlife scientists and tourists from around the globe. Heck, the governor got in on the killing himself, getting his self-appointed trapper to hold a collared wolf until he could fly down and shoot it. Next Gianforte wants to do the same thing to grizzly bears. And while he's at it, his commission is made up largely of people with an interest in profiting off of wildlife — outfitters and business owners — who are itching to hand elk tags over to billionaires. Montanans will realize once their hunting, fishing and wildlife opportunities are slashed what a debacle this governor has been on things they hold dearly.