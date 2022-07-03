Letter to the editor: Gift appreciated by all

Kudos to the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation for the $1 million gift to expand the education connections among the Montana University System, high school students, two-year college campuses and community businesses.
Initiative like this is exactly what we need to promote career opportunities in Montana so high school youth can pursue life skills that meet workforce needs across our state. Focus of the foundation on education and community-building contributes significantly to our quality of life and is appreciated by all of us who celebrate living in Big Sky Country.
Jane Hamman,
Clancy