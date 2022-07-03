 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Missoulian is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Rockin Rudy's

Letter to the editor: Gift appreciated by all

  • 0

Kudos to the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation for the $1 million gift to expand the education connections among the Montana University System, high school students, two-year college campuses and community businesses.

Initiative like this is exactly what we need to promote career opportunities in Montana so high school youth can pursue life skills that meet workforce needs across our state. Focus of the foundation on education and community-building contributes significantly to our quality of life and is appreciated by all of us who celebrate living in Big Sky Country.

Jane Hamman,

Clancy

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News