Letter to the editor: Gilels an unmatched candidate for Ward 3

I’m writing in support of Dori Gilels for city councilwoman in Ward 3.

I met Gilels around the time I started my business, VIM & VIGR, in 2014. Throughout that time, I have seen her generous spirit and entrepreneurial drive in everything she does. Dori Gilels leads by serving others — I have seen this time and time again in her role as co-owner of the beloved publication Mamalode, and more recently as the CEO of Damn Good Consulting, where she aimed to help companies align their businesses toward giving back to the community.

Throughout the years of working with her, one thing is clear — she loves Missoula, she loves the people, and she will create thoughtful and strategic solutions that will support livability and quality of life for Missoula residents.

When she told me that she was running for city council, I felt a sense of excitement and relief. Knowing that someone of her experience, intellect and compassion will serve the people of Ward 3 is just what we need.

Michelle Huie,

founder, VIM & VIGR,

founder and CEO, ShopDot,

Missoula

