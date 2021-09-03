Letter to the editor: Gilels as steward of Missoula story

Missoula is a story — a background, characters, conflicts, story arc.

Right now we are at a critical inflection point for our community.

What is our arc? What is our story?

These choices and more are shaped by this community and the leaders we elect. I am writing today to endorse Dori Gilels for Ward 1 to be one of the stewards of this story.

Together Dori and I ran Mamalode magazine for a decade. We grew a business, a movement, built the best team in the business, raised our children, and all of it was centered on a vision of the world we wanted, the story we believed in.

Dori has been a consistent, smart, steady and ready leader, listener, friend and partner. Curious. Open. Engaged. This is exactly how she will show up as a city council member.

She will help shape and tell the story of the Missoula we believe in.

I believe in Dori Gilels.

Elke Govertsen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0