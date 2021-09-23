Letter to the editor: Gilels has leadership skills

Dori Gilels, candidate for Ward 3, Missoula City Council, has the leadership skills we need on council to navigate some of the toughest challenges our city faces.

During the time I worked with Dori when she was executive director at Women’s Voices for the Earth (WVE), she displayed the leadership skills we need from someone on city council: fiscally responsible, strong work ethic, pragmatic, empathetic, and a strong strategic thinker.

Since leaving WVE, Dori has proven her leadership skills time and time again as co-founder of Mamalode Magazine, and as a board and advisory member of numerous local nonprofits, including Planned Parenthood and Friends of Missoula Parks.

Her passion and commitment for our community is exactly what we need on city council to tackle issues like rising property taxes and affordable housing. Vote Dori Gilels for Ward 3!

Jamie McConnell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0