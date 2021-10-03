Letter to the editor: Gilels has skills to lead

I’ve known Dori Gilels for nearly 30 years, since 1992, the year we each chose Missoula as our new, forever home. I have watched her thoughtful, energetic, intelligent approach to every project she has undertaken that benefits our community — and beyond — in untold ways: from protecting the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness from mining to launching Mamalode, a tip-laden magazine for harried moms. Smart, savvy, Dori is an adept strategist, careful listener with a no-nonsense approach and a can-do attitude. She has an easy, keen sense of humor that lightens and brightens even the toughest moments. An experienced negotiator and consensus builder, Dori will draw upon her considerable skills in her work for City Council. At a time when Missoula faces a multitude of tough issues — lack of affordable housing, exponential growth, an increase in homelessness, and the challenges of climate change — we can’t do any better than electing experienced community leader Dori Gilels to City Council, Ward 3.