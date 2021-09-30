Letter to the editor: Gilels has vision for climate crisis

Montana Conservation Voters is proud to endorse Dori Gilels in her campaign to represent Missoula’s third ward.

Dori is an effective activist at the forefront of our country’s greatest environmental challenges. She is a leader in protecting the Clark Fork River, fighting irresponsible mining throughout the region, and bringing national attention to toxic chemicals in everyday cleaning products.

Her record of accomplishment is equaled only by her vision for confronting the climate crisis. Dori aims to address climate change through innovative regulation based on careful democratic deliberation. She will fearlessly stand up to the special interests that would block climate progress.

Central to this strategy is Missoula’s plan to manage growth. We have seen our public lands and waters nearly be loved to death during the pandemic. Expanding access to these resources is not just about meeting growing demand for outdoor recreation — it will also create walkable communities centered around carbon sinks.

These ideas and experiences will not only conserve what is so special about Missoula, but make it a leader in sustainable governing to weather volatile environmental and social changes.