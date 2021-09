You've read letters about Dori Gilels, her leadership skills, how she listens to people, co-founded Mamalode Magazine with Elke Govertson, directed Women's Voices for the Earth, and served on boards of Planned Parenthood and Parks.

What you may not know is she's good on other boards too: she's a helluva hockey player. Head up, stick down, and skating fast to open ice. Tireless, efficient, smart, tough. I've played with her for 10 years. You want her on your team.