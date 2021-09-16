Letter to the editor: Gilels is needed on city council

Please join me in supporting Dori Gilels for Missoula City Council.

Gilels has lived in Missoula for nearly 28 years, stacking up experience and communication skills that will help us solve complicated problems facing Missoula, including housing, conservation and recovering from the pandemic. She is thoughtful, she asks questions and then listens, and she can communicate respectfully with those who have different opinions.

Gilels earned a master’s degree from the University of Montana and raised a Hellgate High graduate. Her diverse work history reflects her values: director of an environmental nonprofit, the co-publisher of Mamalode magazine, and volunteer board member for Mountain Home and Planned Parenthood. She even worked in the service sector as a rafting guide. All this experience, public service and demonstrated commitment to women, families and the environment will inform her decision-making on the city council.

We need our elected officials to have a work ethic and the ability to understand complexity in the problems around us. We need Dori Gilels on the city council.

Marilyn Marler,

representative,