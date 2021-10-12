Letter to the editor: Gilels is right change-maker to lead us

Today’s challenges are today’s opportunities. They require us to think differently, innovate, roll up our sleeves, and reimagine a future driven by real change and genuine commitment to everyone in our community.

I hope you’ll join me in supporting Dori Gilels for Missoula City Council in Ward 3. Dori is the right change-maker to lead us.

Dori is an entrepreneur, a businesswoman, an optimist, an active board member, and a mom. She has a proven track record and practical and tangible experience that will serve our community well. And, like many of us, she is not only in love with Montana but she is also kind to her core. Wouldn’t it be nice to have more of that in public office these days?

It is also time for us to elect more women to all levels of government. Not for the sake of simply voting for a woman, but because good decision-making requires diverse perspectives and all good ideas. Dori's approach and commitment to nurturing innovation is just what we need for our beloved Missoula and frankly all across Montana.

Join me in supporting Dori Gilels and vote by Nov. 2.

Whitney Williams,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0