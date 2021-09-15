Letter to the editor: Gilels running to give back

As retired older voters in Ward 3, we are very concerned with any candidate who wants to represent us. After some research and several visits with her, we are voting for Dori Gilels for Ward 3 city council.

She has lived here 28 years, graduated from the University of Montana, raised two children, involved herself in the community, worked for nonprofits and co-owned a business called Mamalode for over a decade — a well-written women's magazine supported by Missoula businesses and served to readers across the globe. She has educated herself and prepared for this through her own life experience and by enrolling in the Local Government Citizens Academy, Law Enforcement Academy and talking to countless Missoulians. She has proven her ability to listen, learn and find solutions to problems.

She is running for office to give back to the city that has given her so much and to help keep it special. She is well aware of the issues of housing, homelessness, taxes, climate change and growth. She is endorsed by many respected folks.

We are voting for Dori Gilels, who has proven to us she has the independence, intellect, experience, patience, courage, common sense and boundless energy to do her best to represent us, our Ward 3 and the people of Missoula.

Chuck and Maggi Teague,

Missoula

