Letter to the editor: Gilels supports parks and trails

Dori Gilels, a candidate for City Council in Ward 3, is committed to Missoula’s special outdoor places and has consistently demonstrated support for parks, trails, and conservation lands.

Dori is an active and avid trail runner and cyclist, and has firsthand knowledge of the status of our trails and what Missoula’s most pressing trail needs are. She is the parent of two active kids who participated in club and varsity sports for the past 20 years, so she has been to, and knows about, the condition of Missoula’s network of parks and playing fields.

Dori is also a person with a demonstrated history of getting things done. As a board member for Friends of Missoula Parks, Dori was tireless in her efforts to secure funding to expand and improve Missoula’s trails and parks. As a member of City Council, she will work tirelessly on behalf of the outdoor spaces that make Missoula so special and that are central to the health and resilience of our community.

I encourage all Ward 3 residents to vote for Dori Gilels.

Timothy Bechtold,

Missoula

