Letter to the editor: Girl Scout event a success

On Feb. 27, the Missoula Girl Scouts held their second Yukon Derby at Lubrecht. We had seven teams with a total of 29 Scouts pulling dog sleds to seven Gold Rush towns in a competition to test their skills and earning gold nuggets along the way. They earned nuggets for skills and teamwork, sled and team flag style points, type of equipment/gear packed on sled, and bonus nuggets for fastest time completed. Skills tested were: first aid, making a stretcher, stringing a bear bag, knots, lashing, fire building/boiling water, and ice rescue. We also had a very successful Dutch oven cook-off and of course ended the Derby in Girl Scout fashion with songs around the fire and a friendship circle! A huge shout out to Boyce Lumber for supplying all the wood and hardware for the sleds and to Michael Marquardt for building them. Thank you Troop 3832 for your generous monetary donation, Leah at Lubrecht, ACE Garden Center, the leaders and parents, and most of all the Scouts and my GS partner Sonja Skovlin for making this event such a huge success!