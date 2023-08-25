Rudolph Giuliani is an almost Shakespearian tragic story. He hitched his wagon to Trump’s parade and consequently is now disbarred and unable to practice law in New York and Washington DC. Additionally, he is facing indictments on 13 counts of criminal conduct (with more to come) for acting as Trump’s lawyer. Perhaps even more Shakespearian is that Trump has not paid Giuliani for his legal “services,” leaving him not only likely bankrupt but also facing years in jail. If Rudy was even a fraction as smart as he though he was, he would have seen that Trump had a long history of stiffing his contractors for their services and demanded payment up front in a retainer (common practice for smarter lawyers) or have hitched his wagon to a more dependable and honest horse. Trump has cheated not only Giuliani but also millions of his small-dollar donors who thought they were donating to his campaign via the “Save America PAC” only to have most of their donations siphoned off (over $27 million) to pay the legal fees of Trump’s current lawyers who are smarter than Giuliani and did insist on up-front retainers for their services. Trump is a grifter and cheat and Giuliani, with his shared-with-Trump history in New York, deserves to be in the pickle jar he now finds himself. Same for those Trump loyalists who still refuse to recognize him as a liar and cheat and send him their hard-earned dollars. They should look at Giuliani story and wise up…finally.