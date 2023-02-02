Forty-four states ensure that their children are ready for kindergarten. Montana is not one of them. Those states provide an optional early childhood education program in their public schools, starting at least by age four.

In over 2/3 of American families, both parents must work. What a difference Early Childhood Education (ECE) would make, for the parents' pocketbooks and their children's futures!

Research has shown that quality ECE has lasting influences on children's lives.

* They are less likely to repeat a grade.

* They are more likely to graduate from high school.

* Their adult wages are higher.

* They are more confident.

* They are healthier.

* They make fewer risky choices (binge drinking, illegal drugs, teen pregnancy, etc.)

Too many of Montana's children start kindergarten a year or more behind those born elsewhere. Montanans have an opportunity to change this. Governor Gianforte has money from President Biden's American Rescue Plan to make ECE happen. Providing Early Childhood Education is the single best way to brighten our children's futures.

Contact Governor Gianforte and your legislators at the Legislative Information Desk, 406-444-4800.

Jan Hoem and Julie Devlin, former Early Childhood Education teachers,

Missoula