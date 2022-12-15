Letter to the editor: Give public right to comment

The BLM is planning to destroy many areas of your favorite hunting, hiking and camping areas in your backyard!

BLM Area Field Manager, Erin Carey and her staff, are trying to ram through a massive logging project a short distance from Missoula without an adequate public comment period or public involvement. This massive project, called The Clark Fork Face Project, proposes logging old growth in the nearby Garnet Mountains for commercial sale; it proposes 22 miles of new roads in prime wildlife habitat, including critical grizzly corridors. USFWS issued a biological analysis that stated this project is ” Likely to adversely affect grizzly bears, lynx and lynx critical habitat”. This significant biological opinion should trigger an Environmental Impact Statement, which BLM is refusing to do.

There is inadequate analysis in many aspects of this proposal, including effects on local hydrology, fisheries, wildlife habitat, including winter range for deer and elk.

Please write at least a brief comment urging Area Field Manager Carey to do the right thing and do a science based analysis.

Comments are due January 15 and can be sent to BLM_MT_Missoula_FO@blm.gov.

Patty Ames, president

Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force