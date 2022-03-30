Letter to the editor: Go back to early school start time

The education profession in America has witnessed plenty of innovations. Some were worthwhile, and some were not. Example: The open classroom plan, some years ago, was a disaster. I buy into the fact that many kids and teenagers do not get enough sleep. But starting school in Missoula later in the morning will not remedy this situation. Students will just go to bed later. Come on current MCPS Board members, read the writing on the chalkboard! The current class schedule did not provide the results you had hoped for. Go back to the old schedule! Data provided by principals, counselors and teachers confirms that there has been an increase in absences, tardiness and schedule conflicts this year. Another problem I see is that working parents have gone to work, leaving the kids to motivate themselves to get to school, and be on time. There are many countries ranked higher than America in academic proficiency. We need to emulate what they are doing. Missoula schools must promote rigorous academic standards, discipline, high attendance, and a reasonable semblance of a dress code! Early to bed, early to rise will make a MCPS student healthy and wise!