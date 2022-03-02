Letter to the editor: Goal should be to protect children

School board: Individual rights to not override any one’s responsibility to protect public health or safety. Our form of government provides a well-rounded education to all young people. No political organization or church has the right to limit that education based upon one group’s secular or political beliefs.

Virtual public meetings are a way to keep the public involved while protecting us all from an easily spread and too-frequently deadly virus. There were in-person public meetings before the pandemic, they will resume when health experts deem it safe.

Children required to wear a mask in school is much less detrimental than enduring the trauma of the deaths of many classmates, a sibling, or a parent due to Covid.

The real crisis will be when a religious group dictates what can be taught in public schools, and when decisions are based upon politics rather than science.

We need public school board members who think beyond their own preferences and religious bias; whose goal is to protect the health and safety of our students based upon science; and provide our youth with the opportunity to develop into adults who can be successful in our ever-more complex world.

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

