Letter to the editor: 'God Bless America'

The song "God Bless America", by Irving Berlin, "was not a patriotic song, but a song of gratitude for what this country has done for me. It's what home really means."

In light of the chaos and divisive speech in our country today, perhaps we need to go back and revisit the words of his song, and be grateful for the positive ways that we have been allowed to live in freedom like no other country on earth. Isn't it time that we stand by our Founding Fathers and all those who have had the courage to dream of a land like no other ... where all could prosper and live in peace.

Like many of us, I'm tired of hearing how bad our country is. I'm tired of hearing the sensational and scandalous tidbits about good and decent people who are trying to keep America's vision alive. Where are those who are grateful for who we are and where we live ... those who are proud to call America home?

I just hope there are enough of us left to who will remain steadfast and continue "to stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above."

Nancy Ross

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0