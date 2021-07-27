 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Going for gold in Senior Olympics
I heard the Montana Senior Olympics are coming here to Missoula between Sept. 9-11. Athletes will be competing in 15 individual and team sports.

I am proud to say six years ago I had the pleasure and honor of producing the San Diego Senior Games when we lived in southern California. It is a great opportunity for us "seniors" to show exactly how good we are in sports like archery, badminton, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickle ball, road race, race-walk, shuffleboard, table tennis, track and field and tennis.

And, entries are still being accepted until Aug. 20 by going to montanaseniorolympics.org. Seniors: Go for the gold.

David Mirisch,

Superior

