I was thrilled to learn about the Reinvesting in Shoreline Economies & Ecosystems (RISEE) Act: bipartisan legislation creating a dedicated stream of funding from future offshore wind development for coastal protection and resiliency. It also provides for more equitable resource sharing between states, the federal government, and conservation programs.

As a member of the Citizens' Climate Lobby, I know the importance of investing in resiliency and coastal protection. That's why I'm grateful that Montana Senator Steve Daines joined as an original co-sponsor of this bill. It is heartening to see leaders from both parties coming together.

CCL volunteers around the country are actively lobbying their elected officials to support the RISEE Act. We urge Senator Tester to join this effort, and Representatives Rosendale and Zinke to support it in the House. By sharing offshore wind revenues with nearby states, this bill invests in coastal protection and restoration. We need this kind of forward-thinking legislation to protect our communities and the American economy.

Thank you to Sen. Daines for your leadership on this critical issue. We look forward to seeing more of this amazing bipartisan cooperation, and the advancement of this important legislation.

Laurel Eastman,

Bigfork