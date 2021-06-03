Letter to the editor: Good citizens ought to be armed

Bill Bevis (guest column, May 28) employs a most disingenuous argument against an armed citizenry on campus. The Socratic acolyte imagines interrogating his students with a barrage of rhetorical questions designed to show how “unknowing” they are. So let's approach this loaded dialogue with some honest answers:

The effect of concealed carry is twofold: It keeps the individual armed citizen safe from those who would target them for being armed, and it produces a societal notion that anyone, maybe everyone, is lethally armed. This greatly dissuades violence while not requiring more dedicated security forces.

Good citizens ought to be armed in order to secure their countrymen’s life and liberty. Both can be threatened by those do not hesitate to utilize violence, who are not going to shake your hand after shaking you down. It is these who can be effectively dissuaded from their maleficence by a well-armed citizenry.