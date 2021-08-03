Letter to the editor: Good shepherds of heaven on Earth

I truly appreciated Evan Barrett's July 22 guest column, "Good Shepherding of our collective gifts." He posed the questions as to whether we have obligations to be good shepherds beyond our family, and whether our earth was "one of the most extraordinary collective gifts we've been given to share." If so, are we being good shepherds of that gift?

Although environmental problems are unquestionably complex and cut across societies, races and religions, I believe most have a common basis in their lack of spirituality toward the earth — and their dominative attitude. Perhaps the solution to our environmental crisis is as much spiritual as it is material.

In the technological world of today, there are generations of people who have very little idea of how the natural world functions. We have leaders who manage our resources who have never had a basic course in ecology — and unfortunately, many who don't care. And our religions rarely address this sacred world where we live out our lives with the rest of Earth's creatures. Hence, the environmental problems of today.