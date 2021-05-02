Letter to the editor: GOP actively trying to suppress votes

I appreciate the Missoulian opposing the Republican efforts to discredit the voting process that is vital to our democracy. Unfortunately, the April 25 editorial also promotes false equivalency by accepting the idea that the “Red Team” has an honorable goal of “election integrity.” The difference between the parties is that the efforts to reduce voter access that motivate Democratic legislation are blatantly obvious, while the alleged voter fraud that supposedly motivates Republicans has been universally disproven.

Their goal is instead based on lies. The “big lie” that fraud cost Donald Trump the presidential election has morphed into a continuing lie that someone is trying to “steal” future elections — without any evidence. Seeing how well that’s worked nationally, the Republican Party in Missoula is trying to create its own lie by manufacturing an appearance of election irregularities. It’s not that Republicans are “OK” with suppressing Democrats’ votes; they are actively trying to make it happen.