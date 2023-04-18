The Republicans (I used to be one) have made a pact with the Devil. To gain the backing of the "Religious Right," they have gone against the majority public opinion by killing the 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade. Not satisfied, they returned the options to states. The gerrymandered, totally undemocratic legislatures are dismantling any freedom of reproductive rights or privacy issues. They are also attempting to castrate the FDA's power that used scientific, well-documented studies on the safety of mifepristone, the birth control pill. But, don't worry. The GOP has left open an alternative method of birth control — the NRA. The semi/automatic weapons like the AK-47 are now their prescribed method of birth control.