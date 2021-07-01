Letter to the editor: GOP blocking bipartisanship

Let's hope that the enthusiasm on the part of the Billings Gazette editorial board with regard to the bipartisan infrastructure deal is not misplaced (June 30).

Even though the negotiated deal is woefully inadequate to address this country's infrastructure needs, it is at least a fairly small step in the right direction. But let's not get too optimistic. Remember, Republicans and Democrats constructed an agreement for a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capital, but Republicans in the U.S. Senate prevented that deal from even reaching the Senate floor for a vote. And that reluctance came after Democrats gave Republicans just about everything they asked for in the negotiations.