Letter to the editor: GOP didn't vote for crucial funds

Republicans have no shame. The funding in House Bill 632 is only possible because Democrats in Washington, D.C., had the courage to act.

Democrats worked in good faith with Republican leaders and President Trump to pass the CARES Act last year. But not a single Republican voted for the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this spring. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale did nothing to help deliver those crucial funds for Montana. They are hypocrites and cowards.

Unfortunately, that cowardice trickles down to the state GOP as well as they cut out Missoula and other counties from grant funding in HB 632. It is despicable that Republican legislators are punishing local governments that made the difficult decisions to protect their citizens throughout the pandemic.

News flash — no one likes wearing a mask! But we do it because it’s the responsible thing to do to protect human lives.