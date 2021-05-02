 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: GOP didn't vote for crucial funds
0 comments

Letter to the editor: GOP didn't vote for crucial funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Republicans have no shame. The funding in House Bill 632 is only possible because Democrats in Washington, D.C., had the courage to act.

Democrats worked in good faith with Republican leaders and President Trump to pass the CARES Act last year. But not a single Republican voted for the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this spring. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale did nothing to help deliver those crucial funds for Montana. They are hypocrites and cowards.

Unfortunately, that cowardice trickles down to the state GOP as well as they cut out Missoula and other counties from grant funding in HB 632. It is despicable that Republican legislators are punishing local governments that made the difficult decisions to protect their citizens throughout the pandemic.

News flash — no one likes wearing a mask! But we do it because it’s the responsible thing to do to protect human lives.

I’m particularly disgusted with Missoula Republican legislators Reps. Brad Tschida and Mike Hopkins, who failed to stand up to their party leadership. They have sold out their community for political points.

Thank you, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for fighting for our state, our people and our future. Keep doing what’s right for Montana!

Matthew Filer,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News