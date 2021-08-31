Letter to the editor: GOP does little to mitigate catastrophe

For 40 years, U.S. tax policy, also monetary and fiscal policy, has effectively transferred the lion's share of increased productivity gained capital to the wealth class. Which has ripped productivity gains away from American workers.

While the wealth class transferred mega dollars to the political party insisting on more tax cuts.

The same political party that tried to rip the 2020 presidential election away from the majority of American voters, and the Electoral College vote to follow law and order and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the duly elected president and vice president of the USA.

And now comes yet another avoidable climate catastrophe ripping property and income away from Americans.

But this warmed ocean-caused wet hurricane will collide with another preventable catastrophe. Victims of wave four of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Meanwhile, the political party that did the least to mitigate climate catastrophes, also the COVID-19 epidemic, is big time ripping off voting rights of Black Americans. And that's OK with the GOP-packed Supreme Court of the United States.

Suburban voters will again vote against GOP candidates.