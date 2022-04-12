Letter to the editor: GOP doesn't help working class

Kendall Cotton's photo in the Missoulian presents him as an ordinary, working class guy. Maybe he sees himself that way. As an apologist for the Republican Party though he is not an ally of blue-collar Montanans.

In the alternate GOP universe there is only one issue to be addressed: reducing government and government regulation. In his columns, Cotton plays this tune over and over. Its aim is to promote the only objectives the Republicans stand for nowadays: power and profit at any cost. The needs of ordinary citizens are never considered. Here is a short list of pressing problems the GOP has no interest in: addressing environmental and climate threat, providing health care, cutting drug prices, rebuilding infrastructure, improving public education, developing affordable housing, defending the right to vote, paying better wages.

These are not just local and state problems. They will not fix themselves. Smaller government and less regulation will not make them go away. If you're already rich and eager to be richer still, the Republican Party is on your side. If you have to work for a living though, think twice before you vote for candidates who in Lyndon Johnson's words "pretend to be your friend while picking your pocket."

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

