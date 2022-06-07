Letter to the editor: GOP has turned its back on our children

Mass shootings are becoming almost a daily occurrence across the country, and yet Republicans, in the name of liberty, refuse even the least restrictive remedies for our peculiarly American pandemic. Of course, they don't believe in disease control either. Their standard dismissal of gun safety reform always ends with the words, "and besides, it doesn't work," although the responses of other countries to such massacres has been swift and wholly effective. Sensible policies would prevent such tragedies here, too, and when Republicans say they wouldn't work, they know they are lying. They have no intention of seeking a solution.