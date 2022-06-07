Letter to the editor: GOP has turned its back on our children

Mass shootings are becoming almost a daily occurrence across the country, and yet Republicans, in the name of liberty, refuse even the least restrictive remedies for our peculiarly American pandemic. Of course, they don't believe in disease control either. Their standard dismissal of gun safety reform always ends with the words, "and besides, it doesn't work," although the responses of other countries to such massacres has been swift and wholly effective. Sensible policies would prevent such tragedies here, too, and when Republicans say they wouldn't work, they know they are lying. They have no intention of seeking a solution.
The Republican Party is locked into a democracy-destroying fantasy promoted by paranoia, lies, and reckless rhetoric. Meanwhile the lives of innocent children, Blacks, Mexicans, and Jews are being lost because a minority of "conservative" voters are courted by a party willing to accept any disaster in exchange for votes.
Conservatism was once a philosophy based on the concept of individual responsibility. It has degenerated to the level of a social disease. Republicans of good will, and I know there are many, please open your eyes. Your party has turned its back on you, your children, and your grandchildren. All of us.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula