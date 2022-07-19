Letter to the editor: GOP have given up on family values

The Republicans’ leading candidate for the presidency is the one-term, twice-impeached, ex-president acquitted by partisan enablers betraying their oaths of office and as jurors in his impeachments. He’s a credibly accused serial rapist, tax cheat, philandering husband, and golf cheat. He’s under investigation in New York state for real estate fraud, insurance fraud and tax fraud. His fraudulent Trump Foundation had paid $2 million restitution for using its funds to bolster his campaign.

Not really “leadership material”.

The January 6 Select Committee is investigating Trump’s involvement in the planning, incitement, funding of the coup, and his dereliction of duty by refusing to stop it. New York state and Georgia also have multiple cases against him. I'll be stunned if he isn’t indicted at least once. If indicted, there’s enough dirt to send him to the slammer. With the other unjustly incarcerated “innocent folks.”

The entire GOP has circled the wagons to protect the disgraced Trump in craven surrender of common American values. Voting Republican, for any office, presents the challenge of ignoring the lies, immorality and unconstitutional rampage supported by the entire GOP.

For the party whose brand was once family values and patriotism, it’s a bad look.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula