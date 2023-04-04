As a taxpayer, in my opinion, the present Republican Party is a FAILURE at governance. There is no respect for three, independent branches of government demonstrated with attempts to make the courts partisan and to control the scope and role of the justices. This legislation agenda is not aimed at helping citizens thrive, but to codify individual legislators’ beliefs: halt teaching of scientific theory, halt blood donations of those with COVID vaccines, demand that increased trivial records be shared with parents so they may object, taking power from the Regents to make guns acceptable on campuses where drinking and high emotions are common. Has anyone thought of consequences of these bills? The Legislature is attacking all those who are highly educated and create a functioning society with criminal threats: doctors, teachers, librarians, judges. This is out of the authoritarian play book and needs to stop. It seems that our legislators find only their beliefs, not facts, worthy and the party has censored a former governor who served ALL the people with honor and decency. That is now absent; instead absolute power.