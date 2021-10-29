Letter to the editor: GOP is out of control

If you really want to see our legislature in action, follow the numerous court filings seeking to undo unconstitutional antibusiness and anti-personal freedom for women. Laws recklessly pushed through our last legislature and signed by our governor. The fantastical concept that put the AG in charge of repairs at Colstrip and then giving him the authority to fine businesses for repairs that nobody wants to make. These businesses are for the most part out of state and have binding contracts. For all the pro-business activity they supposedly engaged in, where is the proof? That law would scare any out of state business to do business with a Montana business or to relocate their business here if the legislature on a whim can negate contracts between private parties and then authorize the attorney general to enforce them with financial penalties.