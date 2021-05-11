Letter to the editor: GOP legislators wasting tax money

In a May 5 opinion ("Be proud of session outcomes"), Republican legislators patted themselves on the back during a victory lap over the laws they just passed. They're hoping we don't see the truth.

That very same May 5, the Missoulian mentioned court suits already filed against two of those same laws. The next day we learned of three more suits filed against other laws they bragged about. That's five in just the last two days, with legal experts predicting more to come. Fighting those, and future suits, will take huge amounts of our tax dollars that could be much better spent on things like health care and education.

So our Republicans legislators are very proud of themselves for wasting our taxes on court costs and attorney's fees. I refuse to applaud them for throwing away my money on legal fees to defend the bad laws they passed.

Instead of proud, they should be ashamed of themselves and held accountable for their wasteful spending. Remember this next election.

Jim Thornton,

Arlee

